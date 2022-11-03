Contact Us
New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In White Plains

Ben Crnic
Shah's Halal Food celebrates its grand opening at its new location in White Plains.
Shah's Halal Food celebrates its grand opening at its new location in White Plains. Photo Credit: White Plains Downtown Business Improvement District

A popular restaurant chain has opened its first location in Westchester County. 

Shah's Halal Food's new location in White Plains at 40 Mamaroneck Ave. celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

The chain is known for its signature chicken, lamb, and fish gyros and platters, as well as its falafel, according to its website

The restaurant also sells a variety of sandwiches and salads.

Shah's Halal Food also has 20 other locations across Long Island and Connecticut, according to its website. 

