New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In White Plains

A popular restaurant chain has opened its first location in Westchester County.

Shah's Halal Food's new location in White Plains at 40 Mamaroneck Ave. celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The chain is known for its signature chicken, lamb, and fish gyros and platters, as well as its falafel, according to its website.

The restaurant also sells a variety of sandwiches and salads.

Shah's Halal Food also has 20 other locations across Long Island and Connecticut, according to its website.

