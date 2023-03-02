New Eatery Has 'Friendly Staff, Fast Service, Good Food' In North White Plains, Customers Say

Those in Westchester looking for a great spot to grab a bagel and coffee are in for a treat.

Bagel Girl in North White Plains, which opened in October 2022 and is located at 731 North Broadway, has already become a beloved breakfast place for many customers.

Owned by Westchester native Lauren Bucci, a first-time small business owner who decided to fulfill her dream of being her own boss after the pandemic, Bagel Girl lives up to its name and serves a variety of fresh-baked bagels each morning.

Bagel options include plain, everything, pumpernickel, sesame, cinnamon raisin, and even gluten-free, in addition to many more.

The eatery also serves up different flavors of homemade cream cheese to go with the bagels such as scallion, vegetable, walnut raisin, olive pimento, and strawberry.

Coffee lovers will also find a home at Bagel Girl, as the eatery serves both hot and iced coffee to go along with the bagels and other baked goods like muffins and croissants.

Several Yelp users left rave reviews of the breakfast spot.

"Friendly staff, fast service and good food. Bagels were fresh and tasted great," said Ross S. of New Rochelle.

Arverne G. of Croton-on-Hudson called the pumpernickel bagel "fresh and crispy," adding, "The spread was delicious and had a lot of lox in it. There was plenty of spread on the bagel."

Several customers also praised the friendliness of the staff and said that the place felt comforting.

"The people are so nice, bagel was so fresh, great coffee and really inviting atmosphere. Definitely coming here again," said Leah R. of White Plains in a five-star review.

Bagel Girl is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

All military and first responders who visit the store will receive 10 percent off of their order at the eatery.

