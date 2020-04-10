Chef's Warehouse Now Making Food Deliveries In Area

As residents across the region scramble for ways to purchase foods without going to grocery stores during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, restaurant distributors are beginning to deliver to homes.

The latest to jump into the home delivery business is The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., a distributor of specialty food products to more 35,000 chef-driven restaurants for more than 35 years.

Starting Thursday, April 9, home cooks in New York including Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and in the Fairfield and Litchfield counties in Connecticut, will be able to order restaurant-quality ingredients directly from the Chefs’ Warehouse website .

The business said the service allows home cooks to stay safe and avoid long supermarket lines.

Products range from in-demand pantry staples like dried beans, pasta, rice, and cans of tuna, to local produce, to the same premium aged meats, seafood, fine cheeses and salumi formerly available only to restaurants.

And yes, given the present circumstances, they are also offering toilet paper, paper towels, and latex foodservice gloves.

In the greater New York area (including Westchester, Long Island, and Fairfield County, Connecticut), deliveries will be made within 2 days.

Delivery is free for orders over $250; there’s a $35 delivery charge for orders under $250. Contactless delivery is available.

The business is donating 10 percent of its profits for online orders for the next six months. The money will go directly towards supporting front-line furloughed employees and other impacted members of the foodservice industry, who are financially suffering while restaurants around the country are closed, the company said.

“We recognize that COVID-19 presents significant challenges for consumers to obtain day-to-day household foods,” said Christopher Pappas, CEO of the business. “We are transforming our company to serve our communities in their time of need.”

To order online, or to learn more information, visit https://shop.chefswarehouse.com/collections/specialty .

