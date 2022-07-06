Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Sites

Business

Amazon Prime Members Will Get Free Food Deliveries Through Grubhub Deal

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Grubhub delivery
A Grubhub delivery Photo Credit: Grubhub

Amazon Prime members in the United States can now sign up for a free, one-year membership for Grubhub+, accessing benefits such as unlimited deliveries with no delivery fees. 

Just Eat Takeaway.com, the company that owns Grubhub, announced its new commercial agreement with Amazon on Wednesday, July 6.

The company said beginning Wednesday, Amazon Prime members can access the $0 delivery fees for hundreds of thousands of restaurants through Grubhub+, along with other member-only perks and rewards.

"I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants," Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said in the announcement. "Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.