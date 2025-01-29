Burglars Targeting Asian Americans, Stealing Cash, Jewelry In Westchester, Police Warn

In an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 29, New York State Police said three burglaries have been reported within the past week, specifically targeting homes of Asian American residents.

In two of the incidents, burglars stole large amounts of cash and jewelry. Investigators believe these crimes follow a targeted pattern.

State Police are advising all residents—particularly those in the Asian American community—to take extra precautions, including:

Lock all doors and windows, including second-floor entry points;

Install or activate security systems and cameras;

Use outdoor lighting and motion-sensor lights for added visibility;

Be mindful of suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area;

Avoid sharing travel plans or absences on social media;

Secure valuables in a safe or safety deposit box;

Report any unusual activity to authorities by calling 911;

Document suspicious vehicles and their license plate numbers;

Engage in neighborhood watch programs and keep in touch with neighbors.

State Police are actively investigating the burglaries and working with local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop K Headquarters at 845-677-7300.

More information about the burglaries, including where they took place, was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

