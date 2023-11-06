Breaking Ground: New Development With Affordable Units Under Construction In White Plains

A ground-breaking ceremony for a new residential project at 8 Chester Ave. in White Plains, developed by the Keeler Markwood real estate firm, was held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach in attendance.

The upcoming four-story development will contain 74 rental units, including nine affordable residences. The building will also offer 75 kilowatts of solar electric generation on its roof; several electric vehicle charging stations; a high-efficiency electric heat pump station; a rooftop lounge; and an outdoor deck, according to Keeler Markwood.

"I am pleased to celebrate the groundbreaking for 8 Chester Avenue, our newest residential project," said Roach, who also added, "This project adds to the diverse mix of housing in our city and does so in an environmentally friendly way.”

The building will be located in the heart of the city's dining and entertainment district, Keeler Markwood principal Sam Dickinson said.

