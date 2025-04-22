Beyond Luxe: $10.5M Ritz-Carlton Penthouse Hits Market In White Plains

Located at 5 Renaissance Square, Penthouse 41 is perched atop the 41st floor of the Ritz-Carlton's exclusive Westchester tower. Known simply as “P10,” the residence features six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths, with sweeping panoramic views in every direction, according to the listing by Christie's International Real Estate.

Every inch of the sprawling penthouse was designed without budget constraints, featuring exquisite imported marble, high-end custom finishes, and top-tier craftsmanship throughout, the listing says.

In addition to its lavish interiors, the penthouse is part of a full-service community with access to two outdoor terraces, two fitness centers, an indoor pool, spa, salon, media room, conference space, and a new resident lounge. The building also features a 24/7 attended lobby, all part of the Ritz-Carlton’s signature luxury lifestyle.

With top-rated restaurants, upscale shopping, and Metro-North access just steps away, the property aims to bring the best of city convenience in a Westchester setting.

Interested and have $10.5 million to spare? Click here to view the full listing.

