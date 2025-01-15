Battery Storage Facilities: Proposed Law Aims To Help Stop 'Explosive Fires' In Westchester

The law, announced by County Executive Ken Jenkins at the Department of Emergency Services in Valhalla on Wednesday, Jan. 15, outlines notification requirements for municipalities to report new or modified battery energy storage facilities to the county.

This would allow the county to maintain up-to-date records and improve coordination for planning and emergency responses, officials said.

"The bottom-line is we all need to be on the same page. This legislation underscores Westchester County's commitment to balancing the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure with the highest safety and planning standards," Jenkins said.

According to county officials, the proposed legislation would:

Provide first responders with vital information about battery energy storage system locations and potential hazards;

Ensure seamless collaboration between municipalities and the county;

Maintain detailed information on installations, including emergency contact details and system capacity;

Require municipalities to inform the county within 30 days of any new or modified battery energy storage system facilities.

Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie highlighted the dangers associated with battery energy storage facility failures, which can result in difficult-to-extinguish fires and toxic gases.

"While these alternative power systems can provide environmentally friendly and economically positive power supplies, when they fail they can cause explosive fires that have proven to be extremely difficult to extinguish while giving off dangerous gases," Wishnie said.

He added, "Knowing where these systems are located, first responders if dispatched to a BESS location will know in advance what precautions they need to protect themselves as well as residents in the area.”

These facilities collect and store energy from renewable sources like solar and wind. They provide stored energy during peak demand or outages, supporting a more sustainable energy grid. However, failures can pose significant safety risks, officials like Westchester County Emergency Services Commissioner Susan Spear echoed.

"It is crucial that firefighters and first responders know what is on-site before they arrive at a fire or hazmat scene, both for their own safety and for the safety of the surrounding public," Spear said, calling the battery facilities an "emerging public safety issue."

The legislation, which applies to all non-residential BESS facilities in Westchester, now awaits approval from the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Once enacted, the county will immediately notify local municipalities to ensure compliance.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.