Bacterial Concerns, Heavy Rain Shut Down These Westchester Beaches

The Westchester County Health Department said 0.67 inches of rain fell over the past 24 hours, prompting a preemptive closure of beaches in New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and Rye on Wednesday.

The following locations are affected:

New Rochelle : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club, and Surf Club on the Sound;

: Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club, and Surf Club on the Sound; Mamaroneck : Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, and Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club.

: Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, and Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club. Rye: Coveleigh Club.

Health officials said stormwater runoff can carry bacteria from roads into nearby drainage outfalls that empty near beaches, creating temporary water quality concerns.

Beaches are expected to reopen on Thursday, July 10.

