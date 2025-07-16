Bacteria From Heavy Rain Forces Closures At These Westchester Beaches

The Westchester County Health Department closed beaches in Rye, Mamaroneck, and New Rochelle on Tuesday, July 15, after 3.38 inches of rain fell in the 24 hours beforehand, leading to runoff and possible bacterial pollution near drainage outfalls.

Beaches affected include:

New Rochelle – Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club, Surf Club on the Sound;

– Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club, Surf Club on the Sound; Mamaroneck – Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club;

– Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club; Rye – Coveleigh Club.

Officials warned beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice due to the potential health risk. The county said the beaches will reopen once water quality tests confirm the levels meet New York State safety standards.

