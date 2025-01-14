$7M Goes To Public Housing Repairs In White Plains, Other County Towns: Here's Where

The funding, provided through the county's Landlord Tenant Assistance Program and announced by Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Monday, Jan. 13, will support critical repairs and upgrades to ensure safe and modern living conditions for residents, officials said.

The funds will benefit the Greenburgh Housing Authority, New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority, White Plains Housing Authority, and the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers. Over 1,000 housing units will be directly impacted by the planned improvements, which include:

Greenburgh Housing Authority: Roof replacement at the Maple Street Apartments, affecting 131 units;

Roof replacement at the Maple Street Apartments, affecting 131 units; New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority: ADA compliance upgrades in units and common areas, impacting 203 units;

ADA compliance upgrades in units and common areas, impacting 203 units; White Plains Housing Authority: Modernization projects at Schuyler-Dekalb Apartments and Lakeview Apartments, including fire alarm upgrades, kitchen replacements, and elevator modernization. A total of 267 units will benefit;

Modernization projects at Schuyler-Dekalb Apartments and Lakeview Apartments, including fire alarm upgrades, kitchen replacements, and elevator modernization. A total of 267 units will benefit; Yonkers Municipal Housing Authority: Electrical service updates, conversions from gas to electric stoves and hot water heaters, and heat pump installations at Palisades Towers, improving 415 units.

The improvements also aim to make currently unoccupied units available again, increasing the county’s affordable housing stock.

"Westchester County’s LTAP program is essential not only for new affordable housing developments, but also for preserving Westchester’s existing public housing stock," Jenkins said, adding, "Public housing accounts for a large majority of low-income households in Westchester, so the financial support and investment in these properties is vital."

One of the apartment complexes set to receive repairs, Yonkers' Palisades Towers, was left without cooking gas and hot water for months after the discovery of a gas leak, which affected nearly 400 families.

