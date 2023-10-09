Partly Cloudy 51°

6 Westchester Law Enforcement Leaders In Israel After Large-Scale Hamas Attack

Amid deadly, violent fighting in Israel that has left hundreds of Israelis and several American citizens dead, six Westchester law enforcement leaders who had been in the country when the terrorist attacks began suddenly had to find shelter and begin evacuation efforts. 

Flag of Israel.
The six law enforcement leaders had been in Israel as part of a 32-member New York delegation that had traveled to the country on Thursday, Oct. 5 to participate in an international counterterrorism and antisemitism training, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Saturday, Oct. 7. 

As a result, the leaders had been in the country when the Islamist Hamas militant group broke through the Gaza-Israel border and began a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of over 700 people, including nine American citizens. 

The attack prompted Israel to retaliate with air strikes targeting Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the death of hundreds more people. 

One of the Westchester law enforcement leaders currently in Israel amid the violence is a deputy chief investigator from the DA's office, who is now in communication with Rocah's office. 

According to the deputy chief, the delegation is located close to the Gaza Strip where much of the violence is occurring, but is sheltering in a safe location.

"Every effort is underway for their safe return to New York," Rocah said in a statement. 

"While I am personally overcome with emotions about the devastation unfolding in Israel, I share in the gratitude I hear from our colleagues about their wellbeing and protection during their evacuation despite wanting to stay for the week-long training," Rocah added. 

Since Saturday, no updates have been provided regarding the evacuation effort. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

