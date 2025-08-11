$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At This White Plains Store

The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning ticket for the Saturday, Aug. 9 Powerball drawing was sold at A V Convenience Store at 173 Martine Ave. in downtown White Plains.

The lucky ticket matched enough numbers to score a $50,000 payout, lottery officials said.

Five other winning tickets worth the same amount were sold in Brooklyn, Lockport, Manhattan, and Watertown.

The winning numbers were 07 14 23 24 60 with a Powerball number of 14.

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., with five white balls pulled from a field of one to 69 and the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

So if you’ve got an old ticket tucked in your glove box, wallet, or junk drawer — now might be the time to check it.

