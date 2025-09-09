5 Hospitalized After Cement Truck T-Bones Car At Busy White Plains Intersection

The collision happened in White Plains around 2:50 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Bryant Avenue and Mamaroneck Avenue, according to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong.

The crash involved a cement truck and a Subaru carrying four passengers. The truck had only its driver inside.

Chong said the Subaru was T-boned in the crash. While three of the car’s passengers were able to get out on their own, the front-seat passenger became trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

All four Subaru passengers and the truck driver were taken to White Plains Hospital, where they were treated and later released with no life-threatening injuries.

The cement truck driver was also taken to White Plains Police Headquarters after being medically evaluated. Police said he was not under the influence and was released.

The department is now working to determine the cause of the crash.

