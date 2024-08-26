3 Teens Charged In Altercation In Front Of School In White Plains

The arrests of the three teenagers in connection with an altercation in front of the Church Street School at 295 Church St. in White Plains were announced by White Plains Public Safety on Monday, Aug. 26.

According to authorities, the altercation happened in July when a 58-year-old woman was walking her dogs in front of the school near a group of youths.

The teenagers arrested and their charges included:

A 13-year-old girl charged with third-degree attempted assault and third-degree menacing;

A 12-year-old girl charged with third-degree menacing;

A 13-year-old girl charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

Orders of protection on behalf of the victim were also issued, police said.

More information about the incident was not released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

