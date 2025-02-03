29-Year-Old Man Breaks Into Ex's Home, Rapes, Strangles Victim In White Plains: Police

White Plains resident Diego Fernandez Quintero was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1 in connection with an incident at a residence in the city, White Plains Police Captain James Spencer announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

According to Spencer, Quintero broke into his ex's home and raped and strangled them.

He is now charged with:

First-degree rape;

First-degree burglary;

Second-degree strangulation;

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment;

Third-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He is now being held in jail, according to Spencer.

