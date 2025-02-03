Mostly Cloudy 41°

29-Year-Old Man Breaks Into Ex's Home, Rapes, Strangles Victim In White Plains: Police

A 29-year-old man faces a long list of charges after breaking into his ex-partner's home in Westchester and forcibly raping and strangling them, police said. 

White Plains resident Diego Fernandez Quintero, age 29. 

 Photo Credit: White Plains Police
Ben Crnic
White Plains resident Diego Fernandez Quintero was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1 in connection with an incident at a residence in the city, White Plains Police Captain James Spencer announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

According to Spencer, Quintero broke into his ex's home and raped and strangled them. 

He is now charged with: 

  • First-degree rape;
  • First-degree burglary;
  • Second-degree strangulation;
  • Second-degree unlawful imprisonment;
  • Third-degree assault;
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He is now being held in jail, according to Spencer. 

