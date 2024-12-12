$2.5B 2025 Budget Signed In Westchester: Here's Where Funding Will Go

The $2.5 billion 2025 Westchester operating budget was signed by County Executive George Latimer, officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The new budget is the seventh and last to be signed by Latimer, who will resign from his position on Thursday, Jan. 2 to serve in Congress representing New York’s 16th Congressional District.

According to Latimer, the budget proposal maintains the same tax levy as the 2024 budget, making it the sixth consecutive year without an increase if it is passed.

It prioritizes affordable housing, health services, environmental initiatives, and public safety, he added.

The plan includes the following allocations:

$50 million for affordable housing development and the establishment of the new Office of Housing Counsel to support legal services and eviction diversion;

$303 million for public safety, including $78 million for County Police, $161 million for the Department of Correction, $46 million for probation, and $18 million for emergency services;

A $24 million increase in child care services to a total of $80 million.

Additionally, the budget will fund the development of a mental health outpatient clinic at 112 East Pond Rd. in White Plains; community vaccination clinics; EV charging grants for municipalities; and biosciences and clean energy workforce development.

"By freezing tax rates for 2025, we’ve ensured that Westchester residents continue receiving the services they depend on while maintaining strong fiscal health," Latimer said of the budget, adding, "From public safety to affordable housing, health services, and environmental initiatives, this budget demonstrates Westchester County’s ability to meet the needs of its residents while maintaining fiscal discipline."

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.