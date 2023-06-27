2 White Plains Eateries Named Best Restaurants For Wine, New Rankings Say

The five Westchester eateries were recognized as winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards released by Wine Spectator, a publication that serves as a leading authority on wine.

The five restaurants named as winners of the awards, which were made public on Tuesday, June 27, are:

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, located in Pocantico Hills at 630 Bedford Rd. The eatery is recognized for its Burgundy, California, Rhône, Bordeaux, Italy, Champagne, Loire, Germany, Austria, and Madeira wines;

Crabtree's Kittle House Restaurant and Inn, located in Chappaqua at 11 Kittle Rd. The eatery is recognized for its Burgundy, California, Bordeaux, Piedmont, Rhône, Tuscany, Washington, Australia, Spain, Germany, Oregon, and Provence wines;

Moderne Barn, located in Armonk at 430 Bedford Rd. The eatery is recognized for its wines from France, California, and Italy;

Fogo de Chão, located in White Plains at 235 Main St. The eatery is recognized for its wines from California, Argentina, and Chile;

Morton's, The Steakhouse, located in White Plains at 5 Mamaroneck Ave. The eatery is recognized for its California wines.

According to Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken, the awards honor restaurants that offer "the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience."

"This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation," Shanken continued.

The five restaurants in Westchester are among 3,505 awarded by the publication.

Click here to view the full list of other restaurants awarded by Wine Spectator.

