$10M Put To Affordable Housing In Downtown White Plains

The Land Acquisition Act, signed by new County Executive Ken Jenkins on Tuesday, Jan. 7, will fund the redevelopment of two buildings located at 99 Church St. and 6 Cottage Pl. in White Plains.

The project will create 108 affordable homeownership units for first-time buyers and include 89 parking spaces.

"We are continuing on our path to create as many affordable housing opportunities as possible for Westchester County’s residents," Jenkins said of the initiative, adding, "Every member of our community should have the right to make a home here, and housing needs to be available at a price point that all people can afford."

"This Land Acquisition Act is filling a critical need, and when we allocate significant funding for these kinds of projects, we are helping to improve the quality of life for our residents and families," Jenkins continued.

Westchester County Commissioner of Planning Blanca Lopez said the initiative would implement "adaptive reuse of a former office/dormitory building into housing."

"It addresses the need to increasing the number of homeownership housing, and it is a transit-oriented development located in downtown White Plains and near various modes of public transportation," Lopez explained.

According to county officials, the initiative is the first piece of legislation signed by Jenkins, who took office on Monday, Jan. 6 following a special meeting held by the Westchester County Board of Legislators in the wake of former County Executive George Latimer's departure for Washington.

