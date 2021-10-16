Statewide Alert Issued For Missing NY Man

Seen him?

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old man who has been reported missing for several days.

New York State Police issued a statewide alert for Gabriel Dumore out of Harrisville, a hamlet and former village in Lewis County in the town of Diana.

Dumore was last seen leaving his job at LaFleur’s Collision & Glass in Norwood for lunch around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Police said that Dumore has not had contact with anyone since leaving for lunch that day.

According to police, Dumore’s vehicle was last seen in St. Lawrence County on Sunday, Oct. 10 parked at Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam.

Dumore was described as being 5-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. Police noted that he is known to regularly frequent the Potsdam area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (315) 379-0012.

