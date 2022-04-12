Contact Us
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Port Jervis Man Admits To Firing Shots Into Home After He Was Assaulted

Nicole Valinote
A 22-year-old man has admitted he fired shots into an occupied Hudson Valley home.
A 22-year-old man has admitted he fired shots into an occupied Hudson Valley home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 22-year-old man has admitted he fired shots into an occupied Hudson Valley home.

Christopher Sicina, of Port Jervis, pleaded guilty on Monday, April 11, to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, May 16.

The Port Jervis Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Hammond Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to the announcement.

Investigators found that shots were fired into a house, narrowly missing the occupants.

Authorities also learned that hours before the incident, several residents of the home had physically assaulted Sicina, and the shooting is believed to have been retaliation for the assault, Hoovler said. 

“Gun violence in the streets of our communities endangers us all and will not be tolerated,” Hoovler said. “Thankfully, no one was injured by this defendant’s criminal actions. However, vigilantism is never an appropriate means of resolving disputes. I thank the Port Jervis Police for their diligent investigation and helping to make for a safer City.”

