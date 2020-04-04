COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown On Total, New Cases By County

More than 113,704 have now tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world's new epicenter for the outbreak, the New York metro region, with many cases also now upstate.

By far the most cases are in New York City with 63,306 (6,147 new cases) as of late Saturday afternoon, April 4.

Here's a breakdown of total cases by counties in the region:

13,081 (730 new cases) in Westchester,

13,346 (1,322 new cases) in Nassau,

11,370 (1,216 new cases) in Suffolk,

4,872 (583 new cases) in Rockland,

2,741 (344 new cases) in Orange County,

938 (129 new cases) in Dutchess,

290 (27 new cases) in Ulster,

283 (31 new cases) in Putnam,

and 193 (25 new cases) in Sullivan.

A total of 3,565 have now died of COVID-19 in New York, with 2,624 of the deaths in New York City.

"This stresses this country, this state, in a way that nothing else has frankly, in my lifetime," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "It stresses us on every level. The economy is stressed, the social fabric is stressed, the social systems are stressed, transportation is stressed. It's right across the board, but the most difficult level is the human level."

"This is a painful, disorienting experience, but we find our best self, our strongest self. This day will end and we will get through it and we will get to the other side of the mountain. And we will be the better for it. But we have to do what we have to do between now and then. That's just what we're doing here."

Cuomo will issue an executive order allowing medical students that are slated to graduate to begin practicing immediately to help with the state's surge health care force.

To date, 85,000 health professionals, including 22,000 out-of-state individuals, have signed up to volunteer as part of the state's surge healthcare force during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Basketball Association is also contributing one million surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and China's New York Consul General Huang Ping.

"We are doing everything in our power to prepare for the fight that will come at the apex," Cuomo said.

