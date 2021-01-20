COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County has dropped back below 3,000 after topping 3,300 last week as the region continues combating the resurgence of the virus.

County health officials are now monitoring 2,549 active cases on Wednesday, Jan. 20, days after it was reporting 3,341 as recently as Friday, Jan. 15.

The state Health Department was reporting 274 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 28,848 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 436,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with three under investigation with possible infections,

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County spiked to 6.6 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

Twelve new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 656 this week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Jan. 20:

City of Newburgh: 246;

City of Middletown: 236;

Wallkill: 234;

Warwick: 197;

New Windsor: 195;

Newburgh: 193;

Montgomery: 192;

Highlands: 141;

Monroe: 141;

Blooming Grove: 98;

City of Port Jervis: 85;

Goshen: 84;

Chester: 80;

Woodbury: 66;

Cornwall: 54;

Wawayanda: 49;

Crawford: 44;

Minisink: 40;

Deerpark: 35;

Mount Hope: 35;

Tuxedo: 30;

Greenville: 27;

Palm Tree: 24;

Hamptonburgh: 23.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

