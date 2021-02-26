COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Orange County as the death toll climbed to 720 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The number of active cases in Orange County dropped nearly slightly in the past week, to 1,463 as of Friday, Feb. 26, down from 1,531 a week ago as the Hudson Valley continues combating the winter spread of the virus.

According to the state Health Department, there were 232 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 35,755 COVID-19 confirmed positive cases reported in Orange County out of nearly 550,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 87 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 00 with no other cases under investigation for possible infections for the first time in months.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 26:

City of Newburgh: 193;

New Windsor: 169;

Newburgh: 136;

Monroe: 118;

Montgomery: 98;

Warwick: 94;

Wallkill: 83;

City of Middletown: 83;

Blooming Grove: 70;

Palm Tree: 59;

Goshen: 57;

Woodbury: 42;

Crwaford: 33;

Highlands: 32;

Cornwall: 32;

Greenville: 28;

Wawayanda: 28;

Chester: 26;

City of Port Jervis: 22;

Minisink: 21;

Hamptonburgh: 14;

Mount Hope: 13;

Deerpark: 12.

Statewide, a total of 1,606,520 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 37.25 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,227 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

