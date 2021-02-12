COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

Four new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Orange County this week as the death toll approaches 700 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The number of active cases in Orange County dropped nearly 500 in the past week, to 1,533, while there have now been 694 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

According to the state Health Department was reporting 188 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 33,909 COVID-19 confirmed positive cases reported in Orange County out of more than 500,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 119 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 127 with five cases under investigation for possible infections.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 12:

Newburgh: 165;

New Windsor: 164;

City of Middletown: 158;

Montgomery: 106;

Monroe: 95;

Wallkill: 94;

Warwick: 92;

Blooming Grove: 79;

Chester: 50;

Goshen: 49;

Palm Tree: 41;

Woodbury: 39;

Highlands: 34;

Wawayanda: 34;

Crawford: 32;

City of Port Jervis: 31;

Cornwall: 28;

Minisink: 21;

Mount Hope: 21;

Greenville: 17;

Deerpark: 16;

Hamptonburgh: 14;

Tuxedo: 11.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.