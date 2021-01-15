COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases is has soared past 3,000 after dipping to approximately 1,100 early last week.

Health officials in Orange County are currently monitoring 3,341 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 15 after reporting 2,995 as recently as Monday, Jan. 11.

The state Health Department was reporting 312 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 27,472 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of nearly 420,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with three under investigation with possible infections,

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County spiked to 6.5 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

Fourteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 642 this week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Jan. 15:

Wallkill: 362;

City of Newburgh: 320;

City of Middletown: 317;

New Windsor: 263;

Warwick: 261;

Montgomery: 256;

Newburgh: 247;

Monroe: 195;

Chester: 120;

Woodbury: 112;

Goshen: 112;

Highlands: 95;

Cornwall: 86;

Crawford: 79;

City of Port Jervis: 75;

Deerpark: 62;

Wawayanda: 60;

Minisink: 52;

Mount Hope: 45;

Hamptonburgh: 35;

Tuxedo: 29;

Greenville: 26;

Palm Tree: 16.

Statewide, a total of 1,183,608 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 28.13 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 32,379 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

