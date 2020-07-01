WMCHealth Updates Visitation Guidelines At Network Hospitals

Updated visitation guidelines went into effect at all Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) hospitals that enable patient visitation for up to two support persons, designated by the patient or healthcare proxy. WMCHealth worked closely with the New York State Department of Health on the visitation update, which is in alignment with all state guidelines and helps ensure the safety of our patients, their caregivers, our workforce members, and the community.

Please visit each hospital’s website for additional visitation information and the most current updates. The new visitation guidelines began Friday, June 19 at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, the Behavioral Health Center (pediatrics), Bon Secours Community Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaretville Hospital, MidHudson Regional Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital. The new guidelines began at HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus Monday, June 22 and the Behavioral Health Center (adults) Tuesday, June 23.

WMCHealth Visitation Guidelines

All designated support persons must be 18 years of age or older. Visitation by those 70 years of age and older is cautioned.

Patient visitation can occur between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. only.

One support person per non-COVID-19 patient per day for up to four consecutive hours.

Visitation for patients on COVID-19 isolation must be scheduled and will be limited for up to two consecutive hours daily.

Visitation for immunocompromised patients requires clinician approval and is limited up to four consecutive hours per day, if granted.

One support person will be able to accompany patients during emergency room care, and during intake and discharge for ambulatory surgeries and procedures.

Additional Safety Guidelines

For the safety of our patients, their designated support persons, and our WMCHealth workforce members, all visitors will be screened upon arrival for possible COVID-19 exposure, symptoms and fever. Entry will be denied if the screening test is not passed. Visitors must remain in patient rooms at all times, and visitors will be asked to leave the campus when the visitation period has concluded.

Exceptions for end-of-life or extenuating circumstances can be made by unit leaders and nursing supervisors only, and must be scheduled.

