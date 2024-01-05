Drug Dealer From Region Sentenced In Port Jervis Overdose Death

Sullivan County resident Ralph Mann, age 37, of Barryville, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Orange County Court to four years in prison followed by two years of post-rekease supervision.

Mann had pled guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with the death said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Those charges were filed in connection with the death of a man who was found dead in the city of Port Jervis on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

An autopsy revealed that the man had died due to a fatal overdose of the narcotic fentanyl.

During an investigation into the death, Port Jervis Police discovered communications between the victim and Mann where he agreed to sell the decedent the narcotics which ultimately caused his death, the DA's Office said,

Mann later admitted to police that he had sold the narcotics to the victim. Because of the facts and circumstances of this case, the most serious charges that were supported under the law were those charges to which the defendant ultimately pled guilty, Hoovler said.

“We will do everything in our power to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and destruction they wreak,” said Hoovler. “Fentanyl has flooded our communities and far too often led to needless deaths. While law enforcement and prosecutors are doing everything we can to stem the tide of the fentanyl crisis, we have increasingly seen the inadequacies in New York State laws relative to the harm and death that drug traffickers cause when they sell these lethal substances."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.