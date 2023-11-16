Woodridge Man Charged By US Capitol Police For Assaulting Officers In Washington, D.C.

Sullivan County resident Ruben Arthur Camacho, age 24, of the Village of Woodridge located in the town of Fallsburg, was arrested after a US Capitol Police officer witnessed him slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face, according to the department.

Camacho was one of some 200 people gathered in front of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters then barricaded themselves in front of the headquarters doors to prevent anyone from exiting.

"We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful," the department said. "The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where members of Congress were in the building."

Department officials said the protest escalated when the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed officers, and attempted to pick up the bike rack.

"Our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the members and staff," they added.

Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched.

Camacho was charged with assault on a police officer.

"Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous, and in control," Capitol Police said. "When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety."

No word if Camacho was released on bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

