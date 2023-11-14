Woodbourne Man Caught Burglarizing Liberty Tattoo Shop By Employee, Police Say

The incident took place in Sullivan County in the town of Liberty around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the City Lights II Tattoo Studio on Route 52.

According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, the sheriff's department responded to the studio after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.

The Village of Liberty Police arrived on the scene first and detained the suspect for the responding deputies, Chaboty said.

Deputies arrested Byron T. Santiago, age 34, of Woodbourne.

Santiago was discovered by an employee who was opening the business for the day.

The investigation indicated that Santiago allegedly caused damage to the front door when he gained entry, Chaboty said.

He was charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief.

Under New York’s bail reform law, he was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Santiago is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

