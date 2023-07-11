Woman Hits Saugerties PD Officer In Face During Trespass Booking, Police Say

The incident took place in Ulster County on Thursday, July 6 in Saugerties.

Officers responded to an apartment on Pine Grove School Road where they found 59-year-old Meggin Patricia Cox, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Cox was arrested after illegally entering the apartment of a former acquaintance and when police arrived, Cox refused to leave the apartment, Sinagra said.

The homeless woman was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass. While being processed, the chief said Cox physically struck an officer in the face.

Cox was additionally charged with harassment.

She was released on a police appearance ticket.

