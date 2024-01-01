Traffic Alert: I-87 To Close In New Paltz To Remove Overpass

The New York State Thruway Authority said the northbound lanes of I-87 from exit 17 in Orange County in Newburgh to exit 18 in Ulster County in New Paltz will fully shut down to all traffic at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, for at least 12 hours so a portion of the damaged Brookside Road overpass in New Paltz can be safely removed over the northbound lanes.

The Plattekill Service Area will be closed during the operation. Motorists should seek alternate routes while this work takes place or avoid travel in the area during these times, if possible.

Officials said the repeated strikes have resulted in considerable damage to the steel that supports the overpass and decreased the amount of weight it can safely carry, Authority officials said.

Constructed in 1954, the four-span continuous four-girder bridge carries Brookside Road over the Thruway – one lane of traffic in each direction – in the town of New Paltz.

It had a vertical clearance of 14.2 feet, which has been reduced to 14 feet due to the multiple bridge strikes in both directions, including one on Monday, Oct. 30, when its girders above the northbound lanes were struck by a truck hauling a forklift.

To limit impacts to Thruway motorists, the work is scheduled to take place on Saturday night into Sunday morning when traffic volumes are at their lowest.

As a result, all northbound lanes north of exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - Routes 17K and 300) will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, and are expected to remain closed for at least 12 hours.

The northbound Thruway is expected to reopen the next morning, with traffic reduced from two travel lanes to one travel lane through the construction zone.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds on Routes 9W and 299 and may encounter heavy delays. Detour signs will be posted every two to three miles along the detour.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid this area altogether.

