Traffic Alert: Bridge Replacement To Close Roadway In Town of Cochecton

The replacement will occur in the town of Cochecton on County Road 115—Odell Road. The bridge is located immediately west of the intersection of Fred White Road with County Road 115, said Dan Hurst, spokesman for Sullivan County.

This section of the roadway is scheduled to be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks.

Travelers will be directed on a detour route using Fred White Road and Tyler Road.

