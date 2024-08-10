Tornado Confirmed In New Paltz As Debby Swept Through Northeast: Here's When, Where

The incident happened at 5:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in Ulster County near the New York State Thruway interchange in the town of New Paltz.

"We have patrolled the surrounding area and have not found any damage to structures or reported injuries," the New Paltz Police Department reports. "The only known damage, at this time, is several uprooted trees."

According to the National Weather Service, it was also an EF-0 twister, the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

The EF scale is as follows:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

