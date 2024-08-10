Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

Tornado Confirmed In New Paltz As Debby Swept Through Northeast: Here's When, Where

A tornado touched down in the Hudson Valley as post-Tropical Depression Debby swept through the Northeast.

A file photo of a tornado.

 Photo Credit: NOAA.gov
The incident happened at 5:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in Ulster County near the New York State Thruway interchange in the town of New Paltz.

"We have patrolled the surrounding area and have not found any damage to structures or reported injuries," the New Paltz Police Department reports. "The only known damage, at this time, is several uprooted trees."

According to the National Weather Service, it was also an EF-0 twister, the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

The EF scale is as follows:

  • EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

