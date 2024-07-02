Sun River Health Doctor Talks Ankle Sprains

What is an ankle sprain?

An ankle sprain happens when one or more ligaments on the outside of the ankle are stretched or torn. You’re most likely to sprain your ankle when your toes are on the ground and your heel is up, as this puts your ankle’s ligaments under tension. A sudden force, like landing on an uneven surface, may turn your ankle inward and hurt one or more of your ligaments.

Treating a sprained ankle.

An easy way to remember how to treat an ankle sprain is by following the R.I.C.E. guidelines. These easy steps will help you recover quickly and prevent chronic pain and instability.

Rest your ankle by not walking on it and limiting how much weight it bears. Use crutches if necessary, or an ankle brace that will help control swelling and add stability

After you’ve rested and reduced the swelling of your sprained ankle, slowly start to restore flexibility by increasing its range of motion and strength. Gradually, you’ll be able to return to normal activities.

What to remember about ankle sprains.

Every ligament injury needs treatment. Otherwise, it may not be able to heal completely, and re-injury will be more likely. It’s always important to tell your doctor exactly what you were doing when you sprained your ankle so that they know if an x-ray is necessary to see if there are any broken bones. More than likely, your doctor will simply be able to prescribe a few rehabilitation exercises.

If you think you’ve sprained your ankle, come see us at Sun River Health so we can help you get back on your feet in no time!