Stewart's Shops Celebrating 75th Anniversary With Special Offering

To celebrate customers will be able to make a sundae their way for only $1.75 on Sunday, June 11 at any Stewart's Shop.

The idea for "Make Your Own Sundae" was born in 1948 when Philly Dake had a simple idea -- let people make ice cream sundaes the way they want them.

Stewart’s Shops’ customers loved this idea and the Make Your Own Sundae was born, the company said.

What is a Make Your Own Sundae? It starts with the ice cream of choice from the cone counter. Customers can then choose as many or as few toppings as they prefer. Toppings include chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, caramel sauce, marshmallow topping, and pineapple topping. Then customers can finish it off with chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, mini M&Ms, fun chips, and don’t forget the nuts, whipped cream, and the cherry on top!

President of Stewart’s Shops, Gary Dake said, “My Aunt Philly truly left her mark on Stewart’s Shops. She believed that ice cream should be an experience and the Make Your Own Sundae is one of her many legacies.”

