These Hudson Valley Athletes Will Be Competing At Olympics

Some of the Hudson Valley's top athletes will be wearing the red, white, and blue in Tokyo as they represent the country at the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Japan.

The summer games will include more than two dozen athletes from New York - featuring a group of prominent players from the Hudson Valley - who are looking to etch their marks in history with an Olympic medal.

Athletes from the region set to compete for medals are:

Patrick Kilvehan , age 31, of West Nyack, who will be making his Olympic debut after playing baseball and football at Rutgers University before being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2012;

, age 31, of West Nyack, who will be making his Olympic debut after playing baseball and football at Rutgers University before being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2012; Charlotte Buck , a lifelong rower from Nyack who went to college at Columbia University and will represent the company as a member of the Sweep Team;

, a lifelong rower from Nyack who went to college at Columbia University and will represent the company as a member of the Sweep Team; Kate Douglass, age 20, a 2018 graduate of Pelham High School who will be making her Olympic debut after placing sixth in the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, who will compete in the 200-meter individual medley;

age 20, a 2018 graduate of Pelham High School who will be making her Olympic debut after placing sixth in the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, who will compete in the 200-meter individual medley; Ashley Twichell , age 31, a former student-athlete at Duke University from Mount Kisco, now living in Fayetteville, who will compete in the 10-kilometer freestyle track and field event;

, age 31, a former student-athlete at Duke University from Mount Kisco, now living in Fayetteville, who will compete in the 10-kilometer freestyle track and field event; Rai Benjamin , age 23, a former national standout who starred at Mount Vernon High School with multiple world championship medals will compete in the 400-meter hurdles;

, age 23, a former national standout who starred at Mount Vernon High School with multiple world championship medals will compete in the 400-meter hurdles; Stephanie Dolson, age 29, a UConn graduate playing for the Chicago Sky who was born in Goshen and is a Port Jervis native who graduated from high school in Minisink Valley will be playing center for the Team USA basketball team.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is scheduled at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 23. Events will begin the following day, airing on NBC and its broadcast affiliates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.