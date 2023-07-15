SNAP Fraud: 2 Nabbed In Monticello For Abusing System, Officials Say

Sullivan County resident Adrienne McCord, age 32, of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, June 3, and charged with felony grand larceny.

It is alleged that McCord stole $3,496 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose income in her household.

The department said that between the dates of November 2021 and March 2022, McCord failed to disclose income from her employment at a local store, income from her mother who was also employed at the same store, and income from her brother who was employed at a separate store, all of whom lived with McCord and brought income into the household, and at which time she was in receipt of SNAP benefits totaling $3,496 to which she was not entitled.

McCord was processed and released.

Yolanda Pettway, age 36, of Monticello, was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 10 with petit larceny, said the Sullivan County Department of Social Services.

It is alleged that Pettway stole $548 in SNAP benefits from the department by failing to disclose that she was employed between January and May 2022 – the same period that she received SNAP benefits, the department said.

Pettway was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

