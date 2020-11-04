Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Cases Double In One Month, 'Progress Threatened By National Surge,' Cuomo Says
Schools

COVID-19: School Closes, 20 Quarantined After Two Students Test Positive In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Monroe-Woodbury Middle School
Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Another Hudson Valley school will temporarily transition back to remote learning after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District officials announced that two students have tested positive at the middle school, forcing 20 students and staffers into temporary quarantine as they conducted contact tracing.

As a result of the uptick in cases, the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School switched to distance learning for the remainder of the week, with students and teachers returning to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 9.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus has been contacted by the district. Custodial crews have also been called in to sanitize and disinfect the building.

“I recognize that these continual changes create additional stress for some families,” Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said. “We will continue to do our best to keep you updated as information becomes available from the health department.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.