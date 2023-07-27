Saugerties Top Cop Named President Of State Police Chief's Association

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra of Ulster County was sworn in during the annual conference in Albany.

He succeeds Chief Kevin Sylvester, of the Ossining Police Department in Westchester County.

Sinagra previously served on both the Board of Governors and the executive board of the NYSACOP.

He also served as a Zone 5 representative for NYSACOP and is past president of the Mid-Hudson Chiefs of Police, and Ulster County Police Chiefs Association.

Sinagra was sworn in on Monday, July 17 as the 113th president to serve and represent member police agencies throughout the state.

The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police was organized in 1901, in Rochester, and incorporated in 1957.

It is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving the people in the maintenance of law and order and the more than 500 chiefs of police.

Sinagra holds a bachelor of science with a minor in criminal justice, has a master’s degree in public administration, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

