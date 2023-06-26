Overcast 57°

Saugerties Man Threatens Neighbors With Shotgun

A man from the region was charged with menacing and other charges after allegedly threatening two neighbors with a shotgun.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, June 25 on Band Camp Road in Saugerties around 2 a.m.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, officers responded to a home after receiving a 911 call regarding a man threatening with a gun.

When officers arrived they found Marc Stonehouse, age 58, of Saugerties, in possession of a 12-gauge-shotgun that he had pointed at two of his neighbors, Sinagra said.

Stonehouse was taken into custody at the scene without incident. 

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

Stonehouse was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New Your State Police.

