Roscoe Man Nabbed In Car Taken From State Police Barracks In Liberty

A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on a slew of charges including the unauthorized use of a vehicle he allegedly "took" from a New York State police barracks.

Kathy Reakes
Sullivan County resident March Santiago, of Roscoe, was recently arrested while the town of Fallsburg Police was conducting seatbelt enforcement and stopped him in a 2013 Toyota Camry on Route 42 in South Fallsburg, said Fallsburg Police Chief Simmie Williams.

A license check found that the Camry was reported stolen from the New York State Police Liberty barracks and the Santiago had a suspended license, Williams said.

An investigation found that Santiago had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun without a permit as well as a quantity of ecstasy, he added.

He was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Santiago was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 31 in Fallsburg. 

