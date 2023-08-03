Rapes: 2 Men From Region Charged In 2 Shawangunk Attacks

The incidents took place in Ulster County on Saturday, July 15, at a home in the town of Shawangunk.

An investigation revealed that Orange County resident Ronald Paul Dean, age 26, of the hamlet of Wallkill, sexually assaulted an individual at the home, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

At the same time, Lawrence James Wilson, age 27, also from the hamlet of Wallkill sexually assaulted a different person along with Dean while at the home, Nevel said.

Wilson was charged with rape. Dean was charged with rape and criminal sex act.

Wilson was arrested on Sunday, July 16, and remanded to Ulster County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond, and $100,000 partially secured surety bond.

Dean was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, and remanded to Ulster County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $25,000 secured bond, and $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

On Tuesday, July 25, Wilson and Dean were both indicted for rape first-degree and criminal sexual act first-degree acting in concert, by an Ulster County grand jury, Nevel said.

State Troopers were assisted in the investigation by the Shawangunk Police Department, Walden Police Department, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

