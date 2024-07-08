Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

SHARE

Rafter Drowns In Delaware River Near Barryville Bridge In Sullivan County

A 38-year-old man drowned while rafting in the Delaware River near the New York border.

Fire and EMS crews at the river during the search for a missing rafter.&nbsp;

Fire and EMS crews at the river during the search for a missing rafter. 

 Photo Credit: Highland Lake Fire Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Pike County in Shohola, Pennsylvania, around 12:45 p.m., Sunday, July 7, near Sullivan and Orange counties in New York.

According to officials from the Highland Lake Fire Department in Sullivan County, the department coordinated with rescue units from the Port Jervis Fire Department, the National Park Service, and the Sullivan County dive team. 

This was in response to a report of a missing rafter who fell from a boat into the Delaware River near the Barryville Bridge and was not wearing a life jacket.

Firefighters from Port Jervis made a recovery a short time later, the department said.

This is the second fatality on the river in less than a week, said Shohola Fire & Rescue. 

"Both victims were not wearing life jackets," said the Highland Lake Fire Department. "Please wear them!"

The New York State Police, Yulan Fire Department, Shohola EMS, Highland EMS, and Huguenot Fire Department were additional units that assisted.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE