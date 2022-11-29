Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Between Compact SUV, Dump Truck In Sullivan County

An area woman was killed during a crash with a dump truck in the region.

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 9 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 28 on Route 17B in White Lake.

Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies responding to the crash found a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Dutchess County resident Angela Theodoseau, age 30, of Wappingers Falls, had crossed the double yellow line into the path of a westbound Mack dump truck, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

The vehicles collided head-on, with the truck, driven by Ulster County resident Michael Houghtaling, age 60, of Lake Katrine, pushing the Toytota off the westbound shoulder, Chaboty said.

Theodoseau was pronounced dead a short time later by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten, Chaboty added.

Houghtaling was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

