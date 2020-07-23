Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Woman Driving Drunk On I-87 Had BAC Triple Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police in Rockland busted a woman from Orange County with a BAC nearly triple the legal limit.
New York State Police in Rockland busted a woman from Orange County with a BAC nearly triple the legal limit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An Orange County woman was busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit during a traffic stop on I-87, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers on patrol on I-87 in Clarkstown stopped Highland Falls resident Melissa O’Malley, 26, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 17 when she committed a traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that O’Malley was intoxicated, and a breathalyzer at the State Police barrack in Tarrytown found her blood alcohol content to be .23 percent.

O’Malley was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said. She was released following her processing and scheduled to appear in the Town of Clarkstown Court on Wednesday, July 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.