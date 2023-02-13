Woman Busted Bringing Drugs To Ulster County Jail, State Police Say

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly busted bringing drugs into a Hudson Valley correctional facility.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Wawarsing at the Ulster County Correctional Facility.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Suffolk County resident Julie Tate of Holtsville was visiting the jail when she was found in possession of 29 strips of buprenorphine and approximately 6.8 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

She was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of promoting prison contraband.

Tate was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wawarsing Court on Friday, Feb. 17.

