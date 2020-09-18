Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: SUNY Oswego Goes To Remote Learning As Cases Climb To 82
Police & Fire

Wanted Suspect Demanded $7M During Sullivan County Bank Robbery Attempt, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance footage of the wanted man and his vehicle
Surveillance footage of the wanted man and his vehicle Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a would-be robber who asked a Suffolk County bank teller for seven million dollars in an unarmed holdup, saying that "they" would harm his children if he didn't get the money. 

Bank tellers at the Berkshire Bank on Main Street in Bloomingburg allegedly refused to give the man money during the incident at approximately 12: 45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, and the man left when the bank employees threatened to call police. 

The  man fled the scene in a silver 2019-2020 Kia that had been stripped of license plates and registration stickers. 

A small white attachment on the rear driver's window of the car may be a barcode device, said police, indicative of a rental vehicle or a security gate code. 

Based on teller's descriptions and security footage, the wanted man is tall, thin and white with curly brown hair. He was wearing a green shirt, grey sweatpants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Investigator John Vendy of the Wurtsboro New York State Police at (845) 888-5390 or via email at john.vendy@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.