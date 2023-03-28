Vodka-Drinking Driver Pulls Into Path Of Saugerties Police Cruiser, Cops Say

A Hudson Valley man was nabbed for allegedly pulling into the path of a police cruiser while driving drunk.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 a.m., Monday, March 27 on Route 9W in Saugerties.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, a 2013 Audi A5, driven by James Dorans, age 37, of Saugerties, pulled onto Route 9W from Red Maple Road, directly into the path of a marked Saugerties Police car, nearly striking the patrol vehicle.

The officer executed a traffic stop and found Dorans was under the influence of alcohol and discovered an open bottle of Titos Vodka on the passenger floor of the vehicle, Sinagra said.

During his arrest, Dorans refused to submit to a chemical breath test, police said.

He was charged with:

DWI

Refusal to submit to a chemical test,

Failure to yield the right of way,

Obstructed license plate.

During the arraignment, the Judge suspended Dorans’s driving privileges. He was then released to a third party.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.