Videos Released In Fatal Shooting Of Man In Wawarsing By Police

Video footage has been released as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man by police.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the videos into the death of Daniel McAlpin, age 41, who died on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following an encounter with members of the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

During the encounter, members of state police and the sheriff's office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.

When the officers arrived at the residence, McAlpin was wielding what appeared to be a large knife. When McAlpin did not respond to repeated requests to drop the weapon, a trooper tased him and a second trooper then discharged his service firearm, the video shows.

McAlpin was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a machete and an airsoft rifle at the scene. Multiple responding officers were outfitted with body-worn cameras, James's Office said.

James released the video to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters involving police-involved shootings and deaths.

No officers have been charged as the investigation into the incident continues.

Click here to view the videos.

